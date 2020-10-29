The City of White Salmon will begin accepting applications for its COVID19 CARES Act funding Community Relief Fund and Business and Nonprofit Grant Programs on October 22, 2020. All applications must be submitted (no postmarks) by Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
The White Salmon Community Relief Fund will provide grants up to $1000 for families who can show a hardship related to COVID-19 such as reduced work hours or unemployment or changes in childcare/schooling. The grants will cover payment of utilities (including internet connectivity costs), rent or mortgage payments. Households within the city limits of White Salmon making up to 200% AMI are eligible. Using Washington’s Office of Financial Management income estimates for Klickitat County (AMI=$62,922), the income limit to be eligible is $125,844.
The White Salmon Business and Nonprofit Grant Program will provide grants up to $10,000 to eligible businesses or nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID19 and are Small Business Administration (SBA) eligible. Businesses must be located within the city limits of White Salmon.
Applications are available online at www.white-salmon.net/COVID19. Completed applications can be mailed to PO Box 2139, White Salmon, WA 98672; emailed to janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us; or dropped off in the payment box on the northside of City Hall, 100 N. Main. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.