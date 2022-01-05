The Dalles City Council agreed to see that funding for a bike kiosk at Lewis and Clark Park is allocated in the city budget, following a request from former mayor Steve Lawrence.
During public comment at the council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, Lawrence asked about a bike kiosk that he believed had been designed and was ready to be implemented at Lewis and Clark Park. According to Lawrence, the kiosk is a part of a highway trail going through the Gorge that is expected to be implemented sometime in 2023 or 2024.
Interim City Manager Daniel Hunter said the kiosk would be a “Gorge Hub,” marking The Dalles as the end of the route. It was designed in tandem with other cities throughout the area, meaning it would consist of a kiosk as well as a map to all other hubs in the community.
Hunter said the project had been put on a backburner because The Dalles is the last hub on the line, and is also one of the projects estimated to require less funding. In 2015, Hunter said the estimate was $45,000, whereas Mosier’s will be more than $1 million, making their facility a priority.
Lawrence noted that though the project hadn’t been a priority, it was important to make sure it happened before the Gorge trail opened, or riders would simply stop at Hood River.
“To not plan to have a good effective kiosk design, which we committed to a number of years ago, I think is shortsighted,” he said.
City Councilor McGlothlin confirmed that he remembered the original proposal and expressed an interest in moving forward.
With approval from the council, Mayor Richard Mays requested that Interim City Manager Daniel Hunter make sure that the bike kiosk was included in the budget for the next fiscal year, which he agreed to do.
The city’s next council meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 10.
