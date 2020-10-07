Darcy Long- Curtiss (Incumbent)
My name is Darcy Long-Curtiss and I currently serve on The Dalles City Council. I was raised in The Dalles and returned here to raise my children in 2007. I am a financial adviser and own my own company, Empower Financial.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
My experience includes financial and social services knowledge, as well as leadership-level participation on numerous boards and committees. I currently represent the city on the Outreach Team, Urban Renewal, and Q-Life (broadband infrastructure). I also serve on the annual budget committees for the city, Urban renewal and Q-Life.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
I am running for a second term so I can continue the work I started four years ago. My top three concerns are:
1. The frustration citizens feel toward the city. I want to make it easier for people to understand and participate in their government.
2. There is not enough diversity within the current group of decision-makers. We need a broader set of perspectives when making decisions and planning the city’s future.
3. The city council isn’t proactive on issues and doesn’t hold enough work sessions to share information and have in-depth conversations prior to voting at council meetings.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
We need to immediately review our comprehensive land use plan, residential land needs assessment, housing strategies report, buildable lands inventory and other related documents. We are required by the state to create 20-year plans but we should start thinking about how our choices today will impact The Dalles in 50-100 years. A more proactive approach to investing in and building infrastructure will be required and we may need to incentivize vertical housing and multi-family units. If we don’t stop treading water and starting making intentional choices about where we are headed, we may not like where we end up.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
I believe we should pursue an eviction-prevention model that will prevent the greatest number of vulnerable families and households from facing eviction due to loss of income directly related to COVID-19, while also protecting as many landlords as possible from financial hardship due to unrecoverable past due rent.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
To help residents of The Dalles who are homeless have their basic needs met, without infringing on the rights of their neighbors.
John Willer
Dr. John Willer is originally from Ohio. He moved to the Gorge in 2001 and to The Dalles in 2005. He is a board certified ophthalmologist at Cascade Eye Center for the past 19 years and owner of several small businesses in the Gorge, employing 50-plus employees.
How does your previous experience help qualify you for this position?
Previous experience as an EMT, paramedic, reserve deputy, physician/surgeon taught me the skills of critical analysis and decisive decision making. Prior government experience taught me public meeting law, procedures, board functions/responsibilities, and working in a government environment.
Tell us why you are running for this office and list your top three concerns.
I’m running for office since I’ve been a small business owner in the Gorge for 19-plus years and it’s time I offer my skills and experience to help make my home, The Dalles, a better place and shape our future.
Goals:
1. Reshape and revitalize the downtown area.
2. Improve infrastructure to support existing and future housing and business (employers) with an emphasis on quality low cost housing.
3. Wind up Urban Renewal Agency — this moves the money into the local Special Districts; use the incoming Google tax expiration and project fees to revitalize the downtown area.
How should the City of The Dalles respond to the lack of affordable housing, considering the recent urban growth boundary limitations announced by the Columbia River Gorge Commission?
Since the Gorge Commission recently limited our Urban Growth Area to 50 additional acres (for eternity), we need to make full use of areas already within our boundaries and identify areas that are available for expansion. This means we work to support these areas with sufficient infrastructure and development opportunities keeping affordability, location and density of housing in the forefront.
Please give one specific suggestion you have for helping The Dalles businesses and residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Engage an Economic Development Consultant who can connect businesses and residents to utilize existing and future assistance programs and grants.
Please describe one concrete goal you intend to achieve by the end of your term, if you are elected.
I would like to see the Gitchell building returned to private ownership/stewardship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.