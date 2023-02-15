HOOD RIVER — Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes brought forward a proposed resolution to renew the current five-year Local Option Levy at the Feb. 8 Hood River County School District Board of Directors meeting, held at Westside Elementary. (See related story.)

The current Local Option Levy is set to expire at the end of June.

Doug Holmes

Hood River County School District Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes 
Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.