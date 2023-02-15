Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes brought forward a proposed resolution to renew the current five-year Local Option Levy at the Feb. 8 Hood River County School District Board of Directors meeting, held at Westside Elementary. (See related story.)
The current Local Option Levy is set to expire at the end of June.
The district has seen its levies approved by voters with increasingly positive margins since 2004.
“It should be noted that if the board approves the resolution this evening, the rate is the maximum amount that can be levied,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn in his opening remarks — $1.25 per $1,000 taxable assessed value.
“To give us a sense of scale, that’s the equivalent of about 35 teaching and support staff positions to maintain low class sizes and help preserve academic enrichment and extracurricular programs,” he said. “The levy is for operations and it directly supports the number of staff we are able to have work with students. Our community should be proud of our staff for using the resources provided responsibility and judiciously.”
Holmes said if approved, it would provide HRCSD with an estimated $3.4 million annually in funding to maintain teaching positions, small class sizes, extracurricular athletics, and career-technical and advanced placement courses, as well as music, theater and art programs, and electives and co-curricular activities including engineering, robotics, agriculture, dual language and physical education. The funds are subject to accountability measures, including annual audits and school board oversight, he added.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the resolution to put the Local Option Levy on the May primary election ballot.
Board Member Tom Scully said that the district has been fortunate to have had the local option in place for nearly 20 years, thanks to community support.
“The financial and fiscal responsibility that’s been shown by this district has really helped with that,” he said. “I hope we see the same support … It will take some explaining occasionally, just to make sure voters understand how important this is for our district, and how much it’s appreciated — (it’s) reduced class sizes, and allowed for great programming and all the things we hear at these meetings.”
Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott recalled how, prior to the levy, the district struggled with large class sizes and maintaining programs such as PE and music; she also thanked the community for its continued support.
“You see the communities that don’t have levees — that can’t pass these things to help — don’t have the opportunities our students have,” she said. “And so I really do want to thank our community again, and I hope that we can pass it with the same amount (of support) we’ve had before … Our whole district appreciates our community for putting their faith and trust in our district.”
