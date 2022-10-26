BINGEN — The City of Bingen approved a six-month moratorium on short-term rentals, during which city officials are expected to undergo discussions about what the direction of the local short-term rental market should be.

The moratorium, unanimously approved by city councilors, puts on hold applications for the designation, permitting, construction, development, expansion, remodeling, creation, location, and siting of short-term rentals. It requires a public hearing to be held 60 days in advance of the passage of the moratorium. Councilors can then decide to either reverse the moratorium or allow it to go through the full six months, when it would automatically expire unless councilors voted to extend it further.