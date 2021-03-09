Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) was named the ranking member on the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Feb. 17. This places Oregon’s freshman Republican congressman front and center on matters concerning America’s water resources, federal irrigation projects, hydroelectric power, interstate water issues, and fisheries management, according to a press release from the congressman.
“I am honored to serve as the leading Republican voice on the House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and I thank the committee’s ranking member, Bruce Westerman, for this opportunity,” said Bentz. “For more than half of my professional and political career, I have stood up and fought for agriculture and communities that rely on our water resources and are feeling the effects of a real and regulatory drought. I will take an active role in the consideration of all water issues coming before the panel. Whether it is dealing with regulations under the Clean Water Act; advocating against dam removal and addressing fish passage; encouraging responsible water storage policies; promoting low-cost, renewable electric power from federal water projects; or providing a thoughtful check and balance to the Biden administration and the Democrat majority in Congress — I will work to ensure our water resources are managed wisely and to the benefit of communities."
