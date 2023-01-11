Sam Bauer, a resident of Hood River for 25 years, will become the new general manager of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. He will replace General Manager Chuck Hinman, who has managed the hotel since 1990, and who will remain as president of Columbia Room Inc., Wanapa Room Inc., and as general manager of DM Stevenson Ranch LLC.
Bauer was most recently bank president of First Interstate Bank in Hood River since early 2020. He has 23 years of local banking experience, including 20 years at US Bank in Hood River. He began as branch manager at US Bank in 1999 and later was promoted to district manager/market president. He established Hood River’s commercial office, becoming commercial relationship manager/vice president and Columbia Gorge district manager before he departed in early 2020.
In his long tenure with local banks in leadership roles, he managed staff, guided sales and profitability, and provided expertise in commercial banking and lending. He has worked closely with Hinman for the past 15 years as the bank relationship manager for DM Stevenson Ranch LLC, Columbia Room Inc., and Wanapa Room Inc. These entities own and operate business in Hood River and Cascade Locks, including the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Riverside, the Best Western Plus Columbia River Inn, Bridgeside Restaurant, the Marketplace Building, the Hood River Shell and Marina Mart and Marina Chevron.
During a transition period, Bauer will undertake a months-long period of hospitality training, working in all departments of the hotel and restaurant under current management.
An Oregon native, Bauer is currently serving a four-year term on the Oregon Investment Board for Hood River County and has been a member of the Hood River Rotary Club for 18 years. Additional community service includes membership on the Columbia Gorge Community College’s Small Business Advisory Committee, the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District’s Budget Committee, the Port of Hood River’s Waterfront Recreation Committee, and he formerly served as vice president of the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association.
Bauer received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis in 1991. He and wife Scotia Bauer have two adult daughters, Riley and Reed. Favorite activities and interests include spending time with his family, music, windsurfing and skiing.
Chuck Hinman said, “We’re excited to have Sam join our team. We think he and Scotia are the perfect fit for the Hood River Inn family, our staff, the Stevenson family and for the community.”
