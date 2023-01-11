Sam Bauer, a resident of Hood River for 25 years, will become the new general manager of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. He will replace General Manager Chuck Hinman, who has managed the hotel since 1990, and who will remain as president of Columbia Room Inc., Wanapa Room Inc., and as general manager of DM Stevenson Ranch LLC.

Bauer was most recently bank president of First Interstate Bank in Hood River since early 2020. He has 23 years of local banking experience, including 20 years at US Bank in Hood River. He began as branch manager at US Bank in 1999 and later was promoted to district manager/market president. He established Hood River’s commercial office, becoming commercial relationship manager/vice president and Columbia Gorge district manager before he departed in early 2020.