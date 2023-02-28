03-01 HR AVID update BOARD MEETING-EDIT .jpg

From left to right, Giselle Gonzalez, Araceli Lopez and Wilfrano Solano address the Hood River County School Board during the Feb. 8 meeting. The trio, along with Doug Beardsley, AVID site leader at Hood River Valley High School, presented on how the program is helping them achieve their goals.

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — Three AVID students — seniors Araceli Lopez and Giselle Gonzalez, and sophomore Wilfrano Solano — inspired happy tears during a program update presented at the Feb. 8 Hood River County School District board meeting.

The students were joined by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Bill Newton, Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy McConnell and Doug Beardsley, AVID site leader at Hood River Valley High School.