THE DALLES — The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed APEX Wild West Bass Trail professional anglers to The Dalles for the longest bass tournament in history.
From May 13-21, anglers from the Wild West Bass Trail and Apex Pro Tour fished two multi-day tournaments on the Columbia River between Arlington and The Dalles.
Ten anglers qualified for the Spartan 580. These anglers reported catching 60 to 100 smallmouth bass a day on the Columbia River in The Dalles and Bonneville pools near The Dalles. The overall winner of the event was Luke Johns, a 22-year-old angler from Folsom, Calif., who brought in the five-fish limit of smallmouth for the final day of the Spartan 580 that weighed more than 18 pounds.
On May 21, the pro anglers hosted local community members as they took part in a “Fish with a Pro” competition. First place went to Lorelle Davies, CBCC, second place went to Todd Carpenter from the Last Stop Saloon, and third place went to Deborah Tattershall from Shilo Inn.
As part of the tournament, the chamber hosted a Community Day at The Dalles Dam Visitors Center following the Fish with a Pro competition. The community enjoyed fishing games, face painting, music, and food by the Lucile Begay Food Stand, said a press release.
Sponsors included City of The Dalles, Explore The Dalles, Tonkin Subaru of the Gorge and Center Market.
Footage from the APEX Bass Tournament will highlighted at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Bargeway Pub and Catering, and Freebridge Brewing. Highlights from the tournament will be used to create an episode for the Pursuit Channel later this year.
The Wild West Bass Trail was established in 2015 and the Apex Pro Tour, an invitation-only affair, started last year. With only a minimal presence from B.A.S.S. and Major League Fishing in the Western U.S., the Wild West Bass Trail is working to establish itself as the premier, top-tier bass angling tournament circuit on the west coast.
