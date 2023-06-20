Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WHITE SALMON — Community members gathered at Rheingarten Park for a flag retirement ceremony and to learn the history of the modern U.S. flag on Flag Day, June 14.
American Legion Evan Childs Post 87 and Elks Lodge 1868 performed the ceremony. The event retires old, worn U.S. flags that were turned in by Klickitat County citizens. Elks Lodge members also presented a brief history of the American flag while displaying eight full sized historical American flags.
Mount Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868 Exalted Ruler Dave Blevins opened the ceremony, introducing Bingen Mayor Catherine Kiewit and son Jonah as special guests before Bill Caldwell, American Legion Post 87 commander and Elks member, presented on the evolution of the U.S. flag. Elks Lodge Chaplain Carrie Billings gave the invocation.
“Elks Lodge 1868 is proud to have invited American Legion Post 87 to participate in this unique and special ceremony,” Caldwell said. “We’re both distinctly patriotic organizations and what better way to show your patriotism than on our Flag Day, June 14 … The evolution of the American flag marks the progression of the government of the American people. Let us now briefly explore the history of each of eight American flags. And some of the adventures or misadventures that unfolded under the banner.”
Flags included America’s first flag — the Pine Tree. This flag was adopted in 1775 and was the banner carried by the Continental forces during the Battle of Bunker Hill, he said. What is known as the Don’t Tread on Me flag was another. More formally, it’s called the Gadsden flag and was named after General Christopher Gadsden and in use from 1776-1777.
Early incarnations of the modern U.S. flag were shown — 13 alternate red and white stripes with the azure field in the upper corner; the Betsy Ross flag; and the flag adopted by a resolution that as of July 4, 1818, that the number of stripes should be 13 and one star for each of the then 20 states.
A 48-star flag was used before Alaska became the 49th state in 1959, and Hawaii the 50th in 1960.
“Our flag is at once a history, a declaration and a prophecy,” Caldwell said. “It represents the American nation as it was at its birth. It speaks for what it is today. And it holds the opportunity for the future to add other stars to this glorious constellation. As American citizens, we have inherited that legacy since the Battles of Lexington and Concord … The greatest significance of this flag, however, lies in the influence it as in the hearts and minds of millions of people. It is waved over the unparalleled progress of a nation in developing democratic institutions, scientific and technological knowledge, education and culture that is served as a beacon for millions of poor and oppressed refugees abroad and stands as a promise that the underprivileged will not be forgotten.”
Past Elks Exalted Ruler Sherry Michelson also addressed the crowd, saying, “We have gathered today to honor the flag of our nation. This flag has been flown at sporting events, speaking engagements, at times of war, at times of peace. It has been flown around the world … It has even been flown on the moon.
“This flag can stir the emotions of pride and joy to that of sorrow and sacrifice,” she said. “It means many things to many people. There are many ways that we can honor our flag. We can pay tribute to it. Show respect, and this flag, the red, white and blue.”
