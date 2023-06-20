Flag Day 2023

Above left, Past Elks Exalted Ruler Sherry Michelson, Elks Lodge Chaplain Carrie Billings, and Bill Caldwell, Legion Post 87 commander and Elks member at the June 14 Flag Day ceremony. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

WHITE SALMON — Community members gathered at Rheingarten Park for a flag retirement ceremony and to learn the history of the modern U.S. flag on Flag Day, June 14.

American Legion Evan Childs Post 87 and Elks Lodge 1868 performed the ceremony. The event retires old, worn U.S. flags that were turned in by Klickitat County citizens. Elks Lodge members also presented a brief history of the American flag while displaying eight full sized historical American flags.

At right, Legion Post Sergeant at Arms Jeff Collett. 
Dave Blevins, Cheri Michaelson, Carrie Billings (at podium) and Bill Caldwell.
Legionnaire Doug Troh,  Legionnaire Glen Lucas, Elks Exalted Ruler and Legionnaire Dave Blevins, Legionnaire Dan Henderson and Post 87 Chaplain Legionnaire Beau Aplin.