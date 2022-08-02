THE DALLES — The Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad invites readers Gorge-wide to join its 2022 reading campaign. The Community Book Reading kicked off in July with the libraries of The Dalles, Hood River, White Salmon, and Columbia Gorge Community College distributing books. Beginning in September, there will be many book discussion opportunities exploring how loneliness and isolation impacts Gorge communities.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

Copies of “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World” by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, pictured, are available at Gorge area libraries and will be the focus of September community reads book discussions hosted by Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad.

In “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” the U.S. Surgeon General and best-selling author Dr. Vivek Murthy addresses the importance of community and connection and offers practical solutions to the overlooked epidemic of social isolation.