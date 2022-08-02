Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Copies of “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World” by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, pictured, are available at Gorge area libraries and will be the focus of September community reads book discussions hosted by Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad.
THE DALLES — The Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad invites readers Gorge-wide to join its 2022 reading campaign. The Community Book Reading kicked off in July with the libraries of The Dalles, Hood River, White Salmon, and Columbia Gorge Community College distributing books. Beginning in September, there will be many book discussion opportunities exploring how loneliness and isolation impacts Gorge communities.
In “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” the U.S. Surgeon General and best-selling author Dr. Vivek Murthy addresses the importance of community and connection and offers practical solutions to the overlooked epidemic of social isolation.
The Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad (AGA/ATE) offers this opportunity to individuals and groups to explore the unique questions, challenges, and solidarity that come up when we discuss the hidden impact of loneliness on our health, and the social power of community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a period of extreme difficulties, isolation, and loss. AGA/ATE recognizes the importance of sharing our stories to build understanding and support. This year’s Community Book Reading campaign will give communities a platform to engage in challenging, insightful, and transformative conversations.
Thanks to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and the Gorge Community Foundation, 70 copies of “Together” in English and 70 copies in Spanish have been made available through local libraries, adult centers, and other locations. Activities, including facilitated discussion groups and radio broadcasts, will be conducted throughout September. Discussion guides will be available so individuals can facilitate their own group discussions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.