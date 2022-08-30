Columbia Gorge CASA

Those interested in joining CASA’s team of advocates should call the CG CASA office at 541-386-3468 or email Columbia Gorge CASA’s training coordinator, Mike Mayfield, at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org for more information.

 Contributed photo

Over the past fiscal year, CASA provided more than 70 children experiencing foster care with a voice in court through the hard work of their team of volunteer advocates.

“There are still about a couple dozen more children we could be serving if we had enough volunteer advocates from our community,” said Executive Director Christopher Janetzko. “It is our goal to be providing every child in our community with an advocate that will serve as the child’s voice in court and be a consistent presence in the child’s life throughout their time in care.”