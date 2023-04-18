Martha Ortega-Verduzco
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
I wanted to represent the people of Parkdale, help bridge the gap between town and Upper Valley. I care about the community, always been involved in community activism and service.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
Diversity. With 40% of the county being Hispanic, all municipal government should reflect that. Parks and Rec board experience (was appointed to current seat on the board in June 2022), lifetime resident. I am bilingual, I know Parkdale folks, and I hope to unify the valley by representing those who don’t always speak the loudest.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Unity and representation, so everyone feels included in decisions. Have spent current time on board learning and getting the word out to folks about all our resources through the radio show I co-host on Radio Tierra and spreading the word about the opportunities offered. I understand that a new pool is a top priority, as well as operating dollars to go with it.
Commented