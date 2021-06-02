The Port of Cascade Locks and Oregon Department of Transportation are planning for a future bike and pedestrian path network within Marine Park that will be accessible for everyone.
A survey is now available on the project website through June 11 to gather community input on values and uses for Marine Park at www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=14710.
Port Commission President Jess Groves said, “This is a great opportunity to plan for the future of Marine Park and I am excited to hear the community’s thoughts on this project.”
This planning-level project should be completed by early 2022 and includes understanding the construction costs, environmental and cultural implications of building the trail, and understand any other risks tied to construction. Funding for the trail construction has not been identified, but the Port of Cascade Locks is developing a funding strategy.
More information will be shared online as the project continues.
This project expands on a previous project that examined a new entrance into Marine Park from WaNaPa Street that would allow people walking, biking or using mobility devices to safely cross the railroad tracks and enter the park.
For more information on that completed project, visit portofcascadelocks.org/marine-park-entrance.
Commented