John Willer
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Port of The Dalles board?
I want to put my knowledge and experience as a business owner for 20+ years in the Gorge to use by faithfully continuing the mission of the Port, which is “…to support the creation, retention, expansion and recruitment of businesses and jobs that will enhance the economy of the District.”
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am an Ophthalmologist by trade, however I have a wide variety of experiences. I served on the Board of Mid Columbia Fire and Rescue District (MCFR), Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (and the Board), Budget Committees for MCFR and the Port, Civil Service Commission for MCFR, and Rules Advisory Committee for the Board of Advanced Estheticians. I have volunteered as a Paramedic (Ohio), Reserve Deputy in Hood River, and have participated in numerous international surgical missions. I have lived in the Gorge for 20+ years, the last 16 years in The Dalles.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priority is to maintain the Port’s legacy of operating in a fiscally responsible manner and to be a worthy successor to Mike Courtney, who endorses me as his replacement as he retires from 24 years of service to the Port.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Overall the Port of The Dalles is running in a very efficient manner. The only change I think the District needs to make is to look outside of The Dalles “Metro” area for opportunities.
