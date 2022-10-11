Anna Williams

HOOD RIVER — This summer, former State Representative for House District 52 (HD 52) Anna Williams made the tough decision not to return to the Oregon State legislature. Mostly working from home as the new executive director for the Oregon System of Care Advisory Council, Williams can finally exhale, free from the unpredictability of the state legislature.

“I am glad to be moving into this executive director role where I have one job. That’s a lot easier, mentally,” said Williams.