White Salmon — The White Salmon Valley Pool will have an “L” shape, following approval by the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District.
The design received unanimous approval from the four-member board. ALSC Architects recommended the design, based on the layout specifically of the extra space towards the north end of the site, that would afford the district room for future expansion, a key criteria the district requested.
“The district was gratified to see how closely the current design aligns to what had originally been envisioned based on community input and to see that all of the hard work put in by our community over the years has helped speed up this process,” wrote board members in a press release.
Board members discussed the design layouts and asked questions of the architects. Representatives from ALSC Architects recommended the L-shape design over an alternative "Symmetry" design based on the flow of the design, and how the layout interacted with the surrounding views.
“It’s interesting that the extra 20-foot setback that we have away from the roadway, that’s going to be greenspace,” said DeKay. “It’s going to be open space that’s going to be available … could also be a place where we could plant along the edge at least, construct something that’s temporary for shade purposes,” said DeKay.
Former member of the board Karen Skiles wrote in the press release that “it’s gratifying to see that all of the hours we’ve put in to this since the district was formed in 2019 have paid off. It’s nice to see that preliminary work was on the right track. I like the L-shape design, the flow, and use of space. I’m very excited!”
The district continues to prepare for a June 2021 start to construction. Based on the project timeline, the district will soon begin the process of submitting building permits, starting in April.
The pool will feature a multi-lane swimming pool, a warm pool for therapy and relaxation, a splash pad/wading area, a check-in area and bath house, and a community room for parties, events, and meetings.
Challenge accepted?
District officials announced last week that Steve and Diane Maier of Innovative Composite Engineering (ICE) in White Salmon are “generously providing a challenge grant of $500,000 to inspire other community members to donate in order to reach the $3 million construction goal for the new pool facility.” The Riley family also provided monetary support as well as in-kind donations of excavation work and materials.
“Diane and I are always supportive of projects that advocate for the children in our community. This new pool will enhance White Salmon for generations to come as a place for community, families, and children to come together and have fun,” said Steve Maier.
Steve also notes that, “The Riley family have stepped up with a generous donation of the excavation, all the concrete and some additional funding for this project. We need others in our community to step up as well.”
In May 2019, the area’s kids and adults were left without an essential, fun, summer gathering spot when the 80+ year old White Salmon pool failed beyond repair and was closed permanently, said the press release. The White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District (WSVPMPD) gained approval to build a new pool for the White Salmon Valley area.
“The new pool facility will be a much-needed public asset for the entire White Salmon Valley community and guests, and we are committed to making the facility available for everyone” states Lloyd DeKay, President of the district board. “To date, over $1.5 million in grants, donations, pledges and levy funds are secured toward the estimated construction cost, and we are excited that the Maier family’s generous challenge donation may help us raise at least another $500,000 toward that goal.”
A “virtual tour” of the conceptual model is available on the district’s website, WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org, according to the press release. District officials are inviting the public “to take part in this pool challenge and double the impact of this investment in our community’s future,” by visiting the district website (WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org) or emailing commissioners at Hello@WhiteSalmonValleyPool.org.
Commissioner position available
The Board of White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District is seeking a volunteer to fill an opening for Commissioner #4, according to a press release.
Letters of interest will be accepted through Thursday, April 22, with the goal of approving an appointment at the Park District’s May regular meeting.
A candidate must reside within the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District area (the Klickitat County portion of the White Salmon Valley School District).
The term will expire in 2023, but the commissioner would need to file for reelection in 2021.
District officials are seeking a candidate who has a strong commitment to providing a pool for the White Salmon Valley area, open-minded decision making, a positive, “can-do” attitude, time and commitment to contribute, and persistence in the face of setbacks.
District officials are requesting interested individuals to send a letter of interest to Commissioner Lily von Mosch at lily.vonmosch@whitesalmonvalleypool.org by April 22. Letters of interest should include an explanation of your personal qualifications and reasons for interest, professional experience, community service experience, and email and phone number.
