Update for Hood River County:
NWS forecasts snow through Saturday night in the Gorge. Higher snow impacts than the last two days are expected at river level and of course at higher elevations, you can expect much more snow.
NWS prediction:
High confidence in 6+ inches of new snow through Saturday night in Hood River at low elevations; 8-12" possible.
24-30" of new snow at Bennet Pass and heavy snow in upper Hood River Valley.
Sub freezing temps remain across Hood River and the Gorge through Monday or Tuesday:
LOW Hood River 17 degrees Bennet Pass 5 degrees
HIGH Hood River 26 degrees Bennet Pass 23 degrees
Gusty winds through Saturday, up to 50 mph, highest in the western Gorge; blowing snow and poor visibility likely.
Portland will also get 6-8" of snow and ice/freezing rain is forecasted from Salem to Astoria by tomorrow night.
Tonight through tomorrow night are expected to be challenging travel days.
Saturday night to Monday should have lower impacts but the forecast indicates snow and sleet or freezing rain continues here.
As always, this is only a forecast but plan for more snow than recent days wherever you are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.