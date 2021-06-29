Four Gorge wrestlers competed at last week’s 5A boys state tournament in Cottage Grove, where Hood River Valley sophomore Carson Farlow led area placers with a fourth-place showing.
Farlow (15-7 record) won his opener 6-5 against North Eugene’s Andrew Salinas, the No. 8 seed at 126 pounds. The HRV wrestler lost in the quarterfinals to eventual fifth-place finisher Elijah Southern of Thurston before reeling off three successive wins in the consolation rounds. Farlow, who finished third in the Intermountain Conference tourney and scored 16 team points at state, lost in the third-place match at by technical fall to West Albany’s Derek Sossie.
HRV’s Abraham Tinajero (12-9), who won the 195-pound IMC championship, finished sixth at state, losing two one-point matches in the consolation round. Tinajero, seeded third, advanced to the semifinals with wins over Thurston’s Nathanial Brown (injury default) and Crater’s Ethan VanHook (fall). The Eagle sophomore lost in the semis to Willamette’s Bryce Indell by fall and then lost again in his first consolation match, 8-7, to Jaden Echeverria of Hillsboro. VanHook and Tinajero tangled again in the fifth-place match, but this time the Crater sophomore won, 9-8.
HRV’s Jaime Rodriguez (7-7) split his four, state-tourney matches at 126 pounds. He won 5-3 in his opener against Wilsonville’s Kaden Kramer, but lost in the quarterfinals to Dallas’ Jose Romero, 6-0. Rodriguez remained in contention to place in the consolation round with a win over Diego Perez-Montes of South Albany, but his tourney ended in his next match, a loss by fall to Silverton’s Jacob Moore.
The Dalles had one wrestler compete in the tourney — junior Taylor Moorehouse (9-5) won two of his 185-pound matches. Moorehouse faced top-seed and eventual winner James Rowley of Crescent Valley in the first round, losing by fall. Moorehouse won his first two consolation matches by decision before losing to Cutter Woodworth of North Bend. Moorehouse earned a bit of redemption in his second consolation win by defeating Anthony Lochner of Ridgeview. Lochner had defeated Moorehouse at the IMC championships the prior week.
Hood River finished 16th with 30 points. Crescent Valley of Corvallis won the meet in dominating fashion with 365.5 points. The Raiders had 10 individual champions among the 14 weight divisions. Crook County and Redmond of the IMC finished third and fourth.
