Hood River Valley’s Thorsen Welch and Emily Teets paced Gorge skiers in Saturday’s giant slalom high school ski race at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Welch was one of 26 skiers to complete two runs in the competition. His runs of 48.39 seconds and 52.97 gave him a combined run of 1:41.36 — good enough for second place overall. Henry Johnson of Portland’s Cleveland won the competition in 1:36.91 (47.46 and 49.45 runs). Welch’s first run was the second fastest of the day behind Johnson. His teammate and brother, Lars Welch, was fifth overall in 1:47.12. Hood River had a third finisher — Jaden Johnson who was 14th.
The Dalles had two skiers complete both runs: Grey Roetcisoender was 9th in 1:52.86; and teammate Cooper Klindt was 10th in 1:53.27. Roetcisoender’s first run of 52.45 was the seventh fastest of the day.
Teets picked up where she left off last season by winning the girls competition. Her first run of 48 seconds was two second faster than any one else and her second run of 50.88 gave her a total time of 1:38.88. That bested runner-up Nia Hamalainen of Sandy by seven seconds. HRV skier Zoe Mortensen had the second fastest time of the day in 50.19, but she did not finish her second run.
The Dalles had the next fastest Gorge girls skiers, as Lucy Booth and Ella Smith placed fourth and fifth. Booth had runs of 52.69 and 55.89, and Smith raced to times of 53.46 and 56.57. The Riverhawks also had the 24th and 25th placers in Kailee Klindt and Fiona Dunlop. Rylie Nordquist was 50th to complete The Dalles’ skiers who completed two runs.
HRV’s Delia Skakel was 15th overall and teammate Anni Richardson was 34th to complete the Eagles’ finishing skiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.