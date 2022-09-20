Hood River Valley finishes its opening slate of nonleague girls soccer matches Thursday before embarking on its eight-match league schedule in its new conference.
The Eagles (1-2) lost their second straight 2-0 match Sept. 13 to visiting Ridgeview and were scheduled to play at Heritage (WA.) on Tuesday and at home against Newberg on Thursday.
HRV opens Northwest Conference matches Sept. 26 at Canby (1-2) followed by a Sept. 28 match at Centennial (1-3).
Against Ridgeview (2-2), the Eagles fell behind early, as the Ravens scored in the 13th minute. A throw-in from the left sideline bounced into the penalty area to the side of HRV’s goal. An Eagle defender tried to clear the ball, but it bounced off Ridgeview’s Gabrielle Nakamura. She ran onto the ball and made a shot fake with her left foot. Nakamura spun back around with her right foot, caught up to her dribble and hit a 25-yard shot into the upper right corner of the HRV net.
The second Ridgeview goal came three minutes before halftime off a corner kick. The ball skirted through numerous players before it was volleyed around to a Ridgeview defender — up for the corner — who skirted it into the net.
Hood River lost 2-1 to Gorge rival The Dalles last week. The Eagles opened the season with an 8-1 win over North Salem (0-5).
