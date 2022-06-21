Trout Lake’s Alex King won the 14th annual White Salmon Backyard Half (and four-mile race) on Saturday.
King, 26, won the race in a course record of one hour, 27 minutes and 12 seconds — almost a two-minute gap over runner-up David Mckay of Hood River.
The two distance runners have been battling the past few years for Backyard supremacy. Mckay set the course record when he won the 2019 race in 1:29.49 — King was second that year in 1:33.10. Both runners bettered the old course record last weekend.
The trail half marathon started at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. The course involved a challenging climb and descent with sweeping views of the Columbia River. The trail portion of the half marathon course is about 12.3 miles.
Forty-year-old Jake Stout of Portland was third in 1:30.53, and White Salmon’s David Houser was fourth in the race in 1:36.18.
Portland’s Kellie Houser, one of the metro area’s top road runners, won the women’s competition in 1:41.03. Houser, 31, a former University of Portland runner, was fourth in the 2019 Portland Marathon.
Age-group winners from the Gorge included: male 20 under, Josiah Sohal, Hood River, 2:11.01; and female 40-49, Tara Abbaticchio, Odell, 2:11.50.
The event, which also included a four-mile race, was a fundraiser for White Salmon Cross Country Boosters and the Columbia Gorge Running Club Student Scholarship Fund. Ninety-one runners finished the half marathon, and 30 runners finished the four-mile race.
The four-mile winner was Luke Davis, 24, from Gresham, in 27:38; Tina Dekoker of Portland was the fastest female, finishing second overall in 37:06. Age-group four mile winners from the Gorge included: age 50-59, Mark Adams, Underwood, 48:50; and age 60-69, Brian Mears, Hood River, 51:18.
