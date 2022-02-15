Hood River Valley’s win over The Dalles this past week put the Eagles in prime position to earn one of three Intermountain Conference berths in the Class 5A state boys basketball playoffs. The Riverhawks have a tad more of a task ahead.
The top-three teams in the standings qualify for the 16-team state playoffs beginning March 4 and The Dalles is in a three-way tie for the third-place playoff berth with the No. 13-ranked Ridgeview High Ravens (3-4, 12-9) and the No. 17 ranked Crook County High Cowboys (3-4, 6-14).
The Hawks played their final regular season home game Tuesday against Ridgeview (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks conclude the IMC schedule with a 7 p.m. road game Feb. 18 against the Pendleton High Buckaroos (0-7, 1-18), followed by a Feb. 22, 7 p.m. contest against the Cowboys in Prineville.
HRV, which has nearly clinched a playoff spot, faced Redmond in a key match-up at home Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Eagles also won Feb. 8, 75-64, at Crook County to extend their win streak to three games.
HRV’s Clayton Cook said after last week’s win over The Dalles, “We’re focusing now on our next game against Redmond and our goal is to stay as close to them as we can in the standings. We know that they’re a very good team and we just have to come out and play our best against them.”
The Eagles conclude the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. road game Friday at Ridgeview, followed by their final regular season contest Feb. 22 at 5:45 p.m. at home against Pendleton.
HRV’s Geoffrey Shoaf said the Eagles are focused on the playoffs. “It’s nice that we’re now in second place, so hopefully we’ll hold onto that spot and then maybe we’ll have a chance to even get first place.”
