The Dalles Sluggers

The Dalles Sluggers, from left to right, Hunter Kelley, Joel Ortega, Ben Graham, Creed Weedman, Thatcher Dray, David Gardipee and Austen Alsup.

 Contributed photo

The future is bright for baseball in The Dalles, if the success of an age 12U team is any indication.

The Dalles Sluggers had won two of the four weekend tournaments it had played in, heading into a June 3-4 tourney in Kennewick, Wash.

