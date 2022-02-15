The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team was undoubtedly inspired by a pregame Senior Night ceremony prior to a Class 5A Intermountain Conference Gorge rivalry match-up against the Hood River Valley High Eagles. It was that kind of momentum that helped the Riverhawks pull out a, 51-45, win over the Eagles Feb. 11 in their final home game of the season.
The Dalles sophomore Zoe LeBreton scored a career-high 25 points to help lead the Hawks (2-5 IMC, 4-12 overall) to their second win this year over Hood River (0-7 IMC, 5-13), which lost its eighth straight game.
The Dalles jumped in front 10-7 after the first quarter and then built a 23-13 halftime advantage. The Eagles, led by sophomore Marina Castaneda (20 points), had an offensive spurt in the second half, as they scored 22 points to trim the Hawks’ lead to 38-35 after three quarters.
The Hawks regained the momentum in the fourth, as they outscored the Eagles, 13-10, to hold on for the big home win.
“We missed too many free throws (19) and they scored 20 points off our turnovers,” HRV Coach Steve Noteboom said. “We are not going to win many games with those numbers.”
The Dalles senior twin sisters, Monica and Marisa Rojas, were honored in the Senior Night pregame ceremony.
The Dalles freshman Sydney Newby scored 12 points, as did Hood River senior Lauren Griggs.
The Dalles also beat HRV, 49-38, on Feb. 3.
The Hawks play their last three games on the road, including Tuesday’s contest versus the Ridgeview High Ravens in Redmond (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles then meets the Pendleton High Buckaroos (4-3 IMC, 6-13) in a 5:30 p.m. contest Friday, followed by a 5:30 p.m. matchup in their season finale Feb. 22 against the No. 3-ranked Crook County Cowgirls (5-2 IMC, 17-3) in Prineville.
Hood River faced Redmond in a road game Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Eagles play their final two games at home, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. contest Friday versus No. 5-ranked Ridgeview (6-1 IMC, 14-6), followed by a 6:30 p.m. Senior Night season finale Feb. 22 against Pendleton.
The Eagles dropped two more games last week — a 52-37 IMC contest to Crook County and a 72-30 non-league test against Milwaukie. Ryann Rosselle scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds against Crook County. The Eagles had good a good start when they led 12-9 after one quarter. But the Cowgirls took control with a 19-9 second-period advantage.
“We had a balanced scoring attack and a good first half,” Noteboom said. “We came out sluggish in the third quarter and Crook County got an 18-point lead, which we could not overcome.”
On Feb. 9, HRV got a look at the state scoring leader in Milwaukie’s Cali Denson. The senior guard scored 38 and dished out seven assists against the Eagles. Mallory McNerney led Hood River with nine points.
