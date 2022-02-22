The Dalles boys ski team finished second at a slalom race at Cooper Spur on Friday, and Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets won her third individual race in as many tries this Mt. Hood League season.
The Dalles was second behind winner Sandy in the boys competition. The second-place finish solidified the Riverhawks’ qualification for the March 3-4 state championship at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Scoring skiers this past weekend for the Riverhawks were Henry Perez, who was seventh, Cooper Klindt, who was eighth, and Grey Roetcisoender, who was tenth. Perez had runs of 36.94 seconds and 35.77 seconds. Klindt had the best run of the day for the Riverhawks in 35.75.
Hood River Valley did not field a complete team score (six finishing runs), but Thorsen Welch was third overall with a two-run time of 1:04.62. That was a second behind winner Henry Johnson of Franklin. Caiden Titus of HRV was 11th. Welch had the second-fastest run of the day of 31.32 seconds.
Teets easily won the girls individual race — by more than six seconds. Her runs of 33.30 and 31.52 were the two fastest of the day. Teammate Maya Corcoran was seventh overall and Delia Skakel was 21st.
The Dalles’ Ella Smith was 14th in the race with a two-run time of 1:24.26. Teammate Kailee Klindt was 21st and Wren Greely was 22nd for the Riverhawks, who were fourth as a team.
Teets has won all three Mt. Hood League races she has entered. She is ranked third in the season-long individual scoring, having competed in half of the six races.
Teets will lead a select group of Gorge girls skiers in next weekend’s state championships at Meadows. She qualified for state as an individual in both slalom and giant slalom. Gorge skiers joining Teets in the girls competition will be: Lucy Booth and Smith, her teammate from The Dalles, in giant slalom; and Booth and Hood River’s Corcoran in slalom.
St. Mary’s Academy, Sandy and Portland’s Grant qualified as girls teams from the Mt. Hood League.
Among the Gorge qualifiers in boys competition — in addition to the team from The Dalles — are HRV’s Welch in both slalom and giant slalom, and Titus in slalom.
