Hood River Valley won its seventh successive girls district cross country championship Wednesday at Blue Lake Park in Portland and 30 miles away The Dalles High boys team matched the Eagles’ feat with a district crown of its own.
The Dalles, led by individual winner Juan Diego Contreras, won the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference boys district crown at McIver Park near Estacada. The Riverhawk girls were third.
HRV won the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference girls district race; the Eagle boys were second to Wilsonville.
Hood River’s boys and girls teams, and The Dalles’ boys team, automatically qualified for the Nov. 5 state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. The Dalles’ girls team has a chance to earn a wild card berth to the state meet. A Class 4A team, which didn’t finish either first or second in one of 12 4A district meets, will be selected by a committee to compete at the state meet.
