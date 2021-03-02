The Dalles’ Babe Ruth Baseball is signing up players for the spring and summer season. Registration is open to players 12 to 15 years old from The Dalles and Hood River area. In person registration is at Kramer Field (Babe Ruth Field) March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 541-993-2230 to receive a mail-in application. Registration fee is $125. New players to Babe Ruth are required to provide a copy of their birth certificate.