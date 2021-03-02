The Dalles’ Babe Ruth Baseball is signing up players for the spring and summer season. Registration is open to players 12 to 15 years old from The Dalles and Hood River area. In person registration is at Kramer Field (Babe Ruth Field) March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 541-993-2230 to receive a mail-in application. Registration fee is $125. New players to Babe Ruth are required to provide a copy of their birth certificate.
- THE DALLES RIVERTAP is
- CONTROLLER or OFFICE MANAGER
- ESTIMATOR Skamania PUD is
- DEVELOPMENT & PROPERTY MANAGER The
- BILINGUAL PARA-EDUCATOR Bilingual
- Deputy Director of Transportation
- ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Four Rivers
- Bilingual Para-Educator
- DEVELOPMENT TECHNICIAN City of
- CASHIER & FUEL ATTENDANT POSITIONS
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Landmark changes hands: Maccabees purchase Horsefeathers, Orzecks look back on 32 years in business
- Hood River restaurants welcome inside dining
- Hood River Schools outline plans for phased-in return to in-person school March 8
- Kadlub hired as Visit Hood River director
- Gorge high school sports schedule
- Hood River's Lucy Hennessy signs to run at Whitman College
- Baldwin Saloon has new owners
- Crag Rats announce fundraiser for reroofing of historic Cloud Cap Inn
- Google expansion, tax abatement reviewed
- May 18 election: Special district positions open on Hood River ballot
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- ‘Gorge Night In’ event March 10
- Sense of Place lecture features OSU Extension
- Community groups in the Gorge reach out as SDS prepares for sale
- Pandemic opens doors for Mosier
- COVID-19 risk levels drop as virus takes a dive
- Water issue brought on by Google's proposed expansion to be addressed
- Google expansion, tax abatement reviewed
- Gorge high school sports schedule
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.