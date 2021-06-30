Hood River junior Emily Sullinger and sophomore teammate Lauraine Smith finished in second place at Thursday’s Oregon girls state wrestling tournament at Cottage Grove High School.
The tournament included wrestlers from Oregon schools of all enrollment classifications.
Sullinger was second at 120 pounds and Smith second at 155. The Dalles sophomore Maisie Bandal-Ramirez was fourth at 125 pounds. Hood River’s Dulce Najera also competed at state, but she did not place.
Bandal-Ramirez won her opening match by decision but lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Cailee Hallett of Thurston. Bandal-Ramirez (8-3) won one of two matches in consolation to earn fourth place.
Sullinger (8-2) won two matches before losing in the final, 8-2, to Sophia Redwine of Newberg. Those two also finished 1-2 at the North Oregon qualifying tournament in Tillamook a week before state. Smith (9-3) won by fall in the first round and semifinals before losing in the championship to West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez. Hood River finished 10th in the team race; 91 schools had wrestlers participate in the tourney.
