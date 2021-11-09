Football
Nov. 12
Class 5A state playoffs: Hood River at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13
Class 1A state playoffs: Dufur at Adrian, 1 p.m. (MST).
Water Polo
Nov. 12
Class 5A state tournament, semifinals at Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis: Hood River girls vs. Hillsboro, 12:10 p.m.; Hood River boys vs. Ashland, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 13
Class 5A state tournament, at Osborn Aquatics Center, Corvallis: Girls third place, 10 a.m.; Boys third place, 11:15 a.m.; Girls championship, 3 p.m.; Boys championship, 4:15 p.m.
