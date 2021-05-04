Base running is somewhat of a lost art at the major league level nowadays, but in Central Wasco County, it’s a major weapon.
If opponents want to slow down the Dufur High baseball team this season, they had better keep the Rangers off the basepaths, or at the very least, learn how to keep those runners close. Dufur was a perfect 44 of 44 in stolen base attempts through four games, all wins.
The run-first Rangers were 5-1 heading into their May 4 contest against rival Sherman (4-3, 2-1 District 7) after suffering their first loss, 3-0, Saturday at home against Weston-McEwen. The Rangers bounced back in the second game (the non-leaguer) of the double-header by a football-like 34-11 score.
That result was more in line with this year’s Ranger offense, which is averaging more than 15 runs a game. The 4-0 start included doubleheader sweeps of Riverside and Lyle. Dufur’s season started late because of COVID, but Coach CS Little’s team made up for lost time in a hurry with a 20-1 and 17-10 sweep of Riverside on April 23, followed by a 13-0 and 12-1 sweep of Lyle on April 27.
In the second game against Lyle, three Dufur pitchers combined on a no-hitter, recording 14 strikeouts of the 18 Lyle outs. Elijah Thomas, Brock LaFaver and Henry Begay kept Lyle hitters off balance the entire six-inning game. Jason Peters and Begay both had two hits for Dufur; Begay and Gabe Petroff knocked in three runs apiece. The Rangers took advantage of their team speed, stealing 13 bases in as many attempts.
Against Riverside, Dufur’s 15-hit attack was led by LaFaver with three; he also had five RBI. Elijah Roden, Petroff and Kaleb Pence added two apiece. In game two, Petroff was 4-for-6 and knocked in three runs, and Josh Taylor and Roden homered — Taylor’s was a grand slam. The Rangers led 12-2 before Riverside made things interesting with a six-run fifth inning. Dufur scored five times in the seventh to put the game well out of reach.
Sherman lost its first league game Saturday, 3-1, at Heppner, and continues to keep pace with Dufur. The Huskies also lost the non-league game of the double-header, 10-5. The May 4 Sherman-Dufur double-header begins at 2 p.m. in Dufur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.