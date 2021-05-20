The Hood River Valley boys golf team finished in fourth place Wednesday May 19 at the Class 5A state tourney at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Springfield.
Coach Erin Mason’s team earned a state tourney trophy (awarded to the top four teams) for its effort. The Eagles won 5-of-5 Intermountain Conference tourneys this short season.
West Albany won the team championship.
(See May 26 print edition of the Columbia Gorge News for more details.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.