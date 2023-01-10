In the first game without their leading scorer, Styles DeLeon, who suffered a season-ending leg injury Dec. 30, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team won a non-league contest, 60-55, over visiting Pendleton on Jan. 4.

The Class 4A Riverhawks faced a much stronger opponent in a Jan. 7 home match-up against the Class 6A Willamette High Wolverines (6-5), who won 59-36.