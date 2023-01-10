In the first game without their leading scorer, Styles DeLeon, who suffered a season-ending leg injury Dec. 30, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team won a non-league contest, 60-55, over visiting Pendleton on Jan. 4.
The Class 4A Riverhawks faced a much stronger opponent in a Jan. 7 home match-up against the Class 6A Willamette High Wolverines (6-5), who won 59-36.
“Even though we lost, it’s fine, because that’s what happens in a lot of pre-conference games like this,” Coach Jordan Rowland said. “Conference play starts soon and we’re looking forward to it. We still have the main pieces to our offense, and we just have to figure out how to get the defense to click together and we have to click together offensively, as well.”
Against Pendleton, The Riverhawks came out focused and displayed a solid offensive attack in what was their highest scoring quarter of the season — they built a 29-13 first-quarter advantage. Combined with the two wins over the Buckaroos last year, it marked the Riverhawks’ (3-6 record) third straight win over Pendleton.
“We played really well as a team and Henry Begay shot really well at 7-for-11 (63%),” said Rowland. “Josh Taylor, Will Lee and Andre Niko also shot well, too, and so everybody helped contribute to a big win. We had more turnovers (24) than I would like, but that’s alright, because they still played together.”
The Riverhawks offensive explosion was short lived though, as they struggled in the second quarter as Pendleton trimmed the margin to 37-25 at halftime. The Buckaroos kept the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Riverhawks 30-23, but The Dalles’ big early lead helped it hold on for the close win.
Begay scored a season-high 19 points to help lead the Riverhawks to the victory. The Dalles had three other players in double-figure scoring: Taylor (13 points), Lee (13) and Niko (10).
The point totals were lower against Class 6A Willamette of Eugene. “They (Wolverines) played a solid game, which was obviously better than our game,” said Rowland.
Willamette jumped out to a 13-6 after one quarter and led 33-17 at halftime. The Riverhawks, led by Niko (who finished with 10 points) used a 9-0 run to trim the margin to 33-26 in the third period. “I think at that point, we started clicking and we were playing together very well offensively and defensively and that’s what we’re trying to do the entire game,” said Rowland. “At that moment we were doing that, and we just have to be able to push through and play the whole game like that. We come out and play well in spurts and we have to figure out how to play well the whole game.”
Willamette regained the momentum with an 8-2 run to get a 41-28 lead after three and outscored the Riverhawks 18-8 in the final period.
The Riverhawks continue to play without injured players Braden Schwartz and Cooper Cummings. “I think Cooper could be back potentially sometime this week and Braden could be back in another week or two,” said Rowland. “Cooper is a great shooter and that’s going to be nice having him coming back. Braden is one of our best inside players and so it will be awesome to have both of those guys back in our lineup. Win or lose, we’re just trying to move forward in every game and keep building our team with the kids that we have.”
The Riverhawks were hoping to get a win in a non-league contest Tuesday at home versus the No. 5-ranked Stayton High Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play their next game Friday at 7 p.m. at No. 7 North Marion High (9-1) in Aurora. The Riverhawks begin their Tri-Valley Conference schedule Jan. 17 at former Intermountain Conference foe Crook County (5-6) in Prineville.
