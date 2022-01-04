The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team is hoping to turn things around in the new year as its resumes its Class 5A non-league schedule this week.
The Hawks have lost three of their past four games. The Dalles (5-4) on Tuesday hosted the Goldendale High Timberwolves (results were after the printed edition deadline).
In their last contest Dec. 28 against the Class 6A Century High Jaguars (5-3), the Hawks lost 60-52 in Hillsboro. Century took a 25-19 halftime lead, but a wild scoring third quarter saw the Hawks trim the deficit to 45-41 after three.
Century capitalized on a big advantage at the free-throw line. The Jaguars shot 14-for-18 at the line (77%). The Dalles shot two-for-four at the line (50%). Century outscored The Dalles 15-11 in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Senior guard Jaxon Pullen led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points and sophomore forward Andre Niko was also in double figure scoring with 11 points. Henry Begay added nine points, Cooper Cummings had eight, Braden Schwartz had five and William Lee had four.
The shorthanded Riverhawks, guided by Coach Greg Cummings, were without injured starters Styles Deleon and Tristan Bass. Both are expected to return to the lineup for the Hawks’ next game on the road Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. versus the Hillsboro High Spartans (0-6) at Hillsboro High School.
“Not having Styles and Tristan really affected our flow offensively and defensively,” said Coach Greg Cummings. “These are good learning experiences for our guys.”
The Dalles plays three straight road games, including a 7 p.m. match-up Friday versus the 4A Estacada High Rangers (2-9) at Estacada High School, followed by a Jan. 13 contest at Gladstone. The Dalles begins its 10-game Intermountain Conference schedule Jan. 14 at home against the Redmond Panthers.
