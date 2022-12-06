The defending boys basketball Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides are off to a 3-0 start this season.
The No. 20-ranked Redsides won their season opener 71-22 at Southwest Christian on Nov. 30 in Beaverton. The Redsdes then won their home opener Dec. 2, 81-18, over Wallowa, followed by 79-48 home win over Powder Valley in Maupin.
The high-scoring Redsides (77 points per game average) were led freshman Jason Hull (son of coach Jim Hull), who scored a career-high 44 points versus Powder Valley on Saturday. Hull’s 44 points were the third most in South Wasco County High School history. Hull shot 13-for-17 from the field, and he was six-for-nine from the three-point line.
In the opener against Southwest Christian, Ian Ongers scored 11, Storm McCoy had 10 and James Best added nine. On Friday versus Wallowa, McCoy had eight points and led the Redsides in rebounding with nine and in steals with six. Best had a team-high seven assists and nine points against Wallowa, while sophomore Gavin Hagen scored seven points.
On Saturday versus Powder Valley, Ongers scored 23 points and had eight rebounds, McCoy scored seven points and had eight boards, and Best scored five points and had 11 assists and seven steals.
