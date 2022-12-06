The defending boys basketball Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides are off to a 3-0 start this season.

The No. 20-ranked Redsides won their season opener 71-22 at Southwest Christian on Nov. 30 in Beaverton. The Redsdes then won their home opener Dec. 2, 81-18, over Wallowa, followed by 79-48 home win over Powder Valley in Maupin.