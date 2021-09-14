The highly regarded South Wasco County High Redsides volleyball team has certainly proved that it’s one of the top contenders at the OSAA Class 1A level — recent proof was a five-match win streak.
The Redsides won 3-0 Sept. 7 at home over Mitchell/Spray and followed that by competing in the eight-team Summit Springs Tournament at Condon High School Sept. 11, when they split two matches.
The Sept. 7 match versus the Loggers was the Big Sky League opener for South Wasco. Freshman Anabell Udey led the Redsides in serves, going 24-for-25 with five aces. Sophomore Hanah Babcock was 13-for-14 from the service line with two aces. Senior outside hitter Hailey Anderson led the Redsides in kills with nine, Udey had six and Kylie Iverson and Sadie McCoy each had five. Senior setter Holly Miles had 15 assists and Anderson had eight digs.
South Wasco had only six players available to play Saturday at Condon because of COVID quarantining. “The six players played really well in adjusting to a 6-2 offense,” said Coach Susie Miles. “Three of the six normally don’t play all the way around, but they did on Saturday, and they did great. I was really proud of how the girls stepped up and adjusted to the situation. We will have some of our players out of quarantine before our next game on Thursday.”
The Redsides (2-0 Big Sky League, 6-3 overall) won 3-2 over host Condon (0-3) and then had their win streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to Ione/Arlington. Against Condon, the Redsides served 94.2% with Holly Miles leading the effort in going 23-for-23 with five aces. McCoy was 19-for-19 with three aces and Julie Hull was 18-for-18 with one ace. Holly Miles led in kills with 14 and she had three blocks and 18 assists. Babcock had 10 kills and Anderson had nine kills and a team high 17 digs.
“I was really impressed with how the girls pulled together and played against Condon,” said Susie Miles. “They never gave up in this match. In the third set we were down 21-8. I called a timeout, we regrouped with a different offense and came back to tie it at 21, which was a great run.”
In the match versus Ione, South Wasco won the first set 25-20, but then the Cardinals won three straight to get the victory. South Wasco again showed what a great serving team it is, as it was 94.7% from the line. Hull led in serving at 18-for-18 and Miles was 13-for-13. Miles and Babcock had three aces apiece. Anderson led in kills with 13, Miles had nine and Babcock had six. Miles led the Redsides in both assists with 17 and digs with 17.
“We came out strong against Ione, but then we faltered a bit,” Miles said. “Individual skills errors contributed to costing us the loss.”
Huskies win two straight matches
After their first three games were canceled, the Sherman High Lady Huskies finally began their volleyball season Sept. 9 in a Big Sky League West Division home game against the Dufur High Rangers (3-0 league, 3-4 overall). Sherman lost 3-0 to Dufur and then followed by winning its next two contest: the Huskies won 3-0 over the Horizon Christian Hawks (0-4) Sept. 10; and then followed with a 3-2 win over the Central Christian Tigers (3-1) Saturday. Both games were played at Horizon Christian High in Hood River.
The Lady Rangers dropped their first four contests but they’ve now won two straight, including a win over Sherman and a 3-0 win over Ione/Arlington Sept. 7. The Rangers played in a tournament at St. Paul Sept. 11, when they lost 2-0 to the No. 1 ranked St. Paul Buckaroos (9-1) at St. Paul High School.
Dufur is in first place in the Big Sky League with a 3-0 record. The Rangers play their next contest Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Condon, followed by a 5 p.m. match Sept. 21 at Horizon Christian.
Young Hawks return to floor
The volleyball program at Horizon Christian resumed this year for the first time since 2016. The young Lady Hawks squad, guided by first-year Coach Tina Fies, has one senior in Nevaeh Anderson and seven freshmen on the 13-player roster. The Hawks have had some growing pains as they’ve lost all four contests but they’re hoping to turn things around and win some games soon.
“This is a young team so we’re in a rebuilding season and this is the first time we’ve had a team in five years,” said Fies. “The majority of my players are freshmen and we only have one senior, so that kind of explains everything.”
The future looks bright, too, for the Hawks, as they have 17 players competing in the junior high volleyball program.
The Hawks were hoping to get their first win in Tuesday’s home matchup against the Glenwood/Klickitat Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). Horizon’s next game is at home Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. versus Dufur.
