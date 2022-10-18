The No. 13-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides won three more Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball games last week to conclude the regular season with an undefeated record.
South Wasco (13-0 league, 20-6 overall) won its final regular season home game 3-0 over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-13 league, 0-21 overall) Oct. 13 on Senior Night at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. The senior quartet of Tracy Magill, Sadie McCoy, Kylie Iverson, and Lois Shetler were honored for their contributions to Redsides volleyball program in a pregame ceremony while accompanied by their parents on the court.
The Big Sky League West Division Champion Redsides then went out on the court and won 25-14, 25-8, 25-3 over Horizon Christian. The Redsides led from start-to-finish in all three sets. Junior middle blocker Anabell Udey helped lead the Redsides to the victory with set-winning kills in the first two sets.
The Redsides also had strong serving, including six straight service points by Magill in set one to help South Wasco take an 8-1 lead. Iverson had a solid performance, too, while helping the Redsides get the early momentum in set three as she served seven consecutive points along with two aces to help the Redsides jump out to a 7-0 advantage.
“It’s been a really fun season; we have pretty much the same people as last year, but we kind of have a new team with everyone playing different positions,” said Iverson. “It’s been really great to see how our team has developed when we competed in harder games.
“I’m really excited to be in the playoffs. I really want to play at the state tournament in Redmond in my last year of high school.”
McCoy said: “We have a good team; we’ve won a lot of games and we had a lot of fun playing in several tournaments this year. I’m excited about the playoffs and I expect us do really good and win some games. I hope that we make it to the state tournament in Redmond.”
South Wasco, guided by Coach Susie Miles, played its final road games in a dual match Oct. 15 at Wheeler High School in Fossil, and won 3-1 over the Sherman County High Huskies (10-3 league, 16-4 overall) and 3-0 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-5 league, 11-9 overall). On Oct. 10, the Redsides played a nonleague contest against the Class 2A No. 4 ranked Stanfield High Tigers (14-5), losing 3-1 at Stanfield High School.
The Redsides will now prepare to compete in their next contest at the Big Sky League District tourney Oct. 22 at The Dalles High School.
“The amazing thing about this group of girls is we continue to play with a lot of heart and compassion and we’re a real team,” said Miles. “They work hard all the time; a lot of them play club volleyball and they work out in the offseason, and they stay extra time in the gym at practice and it shows on the court. I’m not surprised with our success, because this is where I expected us to be.
“We’re looking forward to going to districts and then we’ll move on to the state playoffs and hopefully reach our final goal of making it to the state tournament quarterfinals in Redmond (Nov. 4-5).”
