Competing in the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs for a fifth straight year, the No. 11 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (23-6) won a first-round playoff game 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 over the Southwest Christian High Wildcats (14-10) Wednesday, Oct. 26 at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.

The Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, advanced to the 16-team second round and they’ll play the No. 6 ranked Powder Valley High Badgers (23-7) at Powder Valley High School on Saturday. The winner will advance to the state tournament quarterfinals Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Redsides last reached the state tournament in 2018.