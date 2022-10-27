Competing in the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs for a fifth straight year, the No. 11 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (23-6) won a first-round playoff game 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 over the Southwest Christian High Wildcats (14-10) Wednesday, Oct. 26 at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, advanced to the 16-team second round and they’ll play the No. 6 ranked Powder Valley High Badgers (23-7) at Powder Valley High School on Saturday. The winner will advance to the state tournament quarterfinals Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Redsides last reached the state tournament in 2018.
“We struggled a little bit in the second set and we just kind of lost our focus, but then we regained our focus to finish that set and then we moved on and played better volleyball,” said Miles. “We’re excited about our match on Saturday. We are intending to have a great match and it should be a lot of fun. Our goal is to reach the state tournament.”
Powder Valley won a first-round game Wednesday 3-0 over Perrydale to advance to the second round.
“We’re pretty evenly matched to them (Badgers) as far as records and common opponents and I feel that it should be a great game between the two of us,” said Miles. “It’s a little tough to play on the road, but we’re actually a really great traveling team and we’ve played successfully on the road at a lot of different times this season.”
The victory was the 21st in a row for South Wasco over Class 1A squads. The Redsides’ only defeat this year was a 3-0 loss Sept. 6 to the No. 15 ranked Echo High Cougars (15-8) at Echo High School.
In another playoff contest Wednesday, The No. 22-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (18-6) lost 3-1 to the host No. 10-ranked Prairie City High Panthers (23-7). The Huskies had reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. The contest marked the final game of the volleyball careers of seniors Natalie Martin, Cadence Smith, Caitlyn Jauken, Morgan Geary, Stiehl Green, and Emily Lesh.
