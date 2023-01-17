TD BBX versus Stayton

Riverhawk boys head coach Jordan Rowland watches the play intently during the final minutes of Tuesday’s home game against Stayton. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson

The Dalles High Riverhawks got a split of their final two Class 4A boys basketball nonleague games last week.

The Riverhawks (4-7) won, 36-34, at home over the Stayton High Eagles (11-2) Jan. 10. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, followed with 65-49 road loss to the North Marion High Huskies (11-1) Jan. 13.