The Sherman County/Condon High Huskies are off to a 2-0 start after they won a Class 1A eight-man nonleague matchup, 68-12, over the Prospect Charter/Butte Falls Cougars (0-1) Sept. 10 in Prospect.

The No. 13-ranked Huskies have scored 118 points in two games, following a season-opening 50-6 victory Sept. 1 over the Alsea High Wolverines (0-2) in the Eight-Man Classic in Dufur.