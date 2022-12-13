The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 4A boys and girls wrestling teams competed in their second tournament Dec. 10 at Lincoln High School in Portland and left with two championships.
Maise Bandel-Ramirez and Julian Moorehouse won first-place gold medals in their weight bracket to highlight the tourney for The Dalles.
Bandel-Ramirez, a senior, won all her matches by pins in the 130-pound girls division. Moorehouse, a sophomore, took first place in the boys 170-pound class after also winning his matches by pins.
The Dalles freshman Alexander De’latorre took fourth place in the 160-pound class and freshman Harley Scott took fifth place in the 126-pound bracket.
The Dalles had five wrestlers compete in the event because other team members were unavailable because of illness. Riverhawk Coach Jake Abrams said his team wrestled well despite their limited number of athletes at the tournament.
The Riverhawks will compete in their first home meet of the season Thursday at 5 p.m. in The Dalles Invitational at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
