Ongers_Best.jpg

From left to right, Joey Holloway, Ian Ongers and James Best.

Ten local 2023 high school graduates were able to experience the thrill of representing their school one final time by playing in the 22nd annual Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A boys and girls Senior All-Star Series on June 30-July 1 in Prineville.

The South Wasco County High duo of Big Sky League player-of-the-year Ian Ongers and James Best represented the Redsides in the four-team boys event at Crook County High School. Sherman County’s Eduardo Rubio represented the Huskies, joining Ongers and Best on the OBCA Big Sky League/Valley 10 League team, which was guided by South Wasco Coach Jim Hull.

Rubio.jpg

Eduardo Rubio
1A playoff in The Dalles Feb. 18, 2023.

South Wasco junior Julie Hull (12) breaks free of the Ione/Arlington defense early in Saturday’s district playoff game in The Dalles. Mark B. Gibson photo

Tags

Recommended for you