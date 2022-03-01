The alliteration describing the 2021-22 Hood River Valley boys basketball season would include preparation, perseverance and prosperity.
Better throw patience into the mix, as well.
The Eagles needed some the past few days as they waited to learn who they would play in the first round of the OSAA Class 5A state playoffs. HRV’s first-round opponent wasn’t known until 10 p.m. Tuesday night — when the state rankings were frozen (and well after the deadline for this story).
Here’s what the runners-up from the Intermountain Conference do know:
That they won their final IMC contest, 78-53, on Friday at home against Pendleton. (The Eagles will compete in the Portland-based Northwest Oregon Conference next season.)
That they, and 15 other 5A teams, will be playing a state playoff basketball game on Friday.
That the winners of those games advance to the eight-team 5A state tournament March 9-12 at Gill Coliseum on the campus of Oregon State University.
As of this writing, Hood River (13-8 overall) was ranked ninth in Class 5A. Two days prior to that, the Eagles were ranked 10th. Rankings are important because the top eight ranked teams (generally) host first-round playoff contests against the next eight seeded, qualifying teams.
“We are not sure who we will play next Friday or where it will be,” HRV Coach Christopher Dirks said Sunday. “Right now, we are the No. 9 seed. If we stay there, we will likely travel to La Salle or Southern Oregon and see Ashland, Crater, or Eagle Point. Depending on how Tuesday goes, we could even end up hosting a game.”
All of those teams Dirks mentioned play Tuesday (the IMC is the lone 5A district to have completed its regular season last week). Uncertainty is nothing new to Dirks nor his players — as well as their counterparts throughout the state during this COVID-marred season.
“This being our last year in the IMC, it’s nice to go out with a playoff berth,” Dirks said. “Technically it would be our third playoff qualification in the last four years, but there were no playoffs last season due to COVID.”
The Eagles have persevered and prospered in part because of Dirks’ penchant for preparation.
“We will go into this week with some general things that would help against any of our potential opponents,” he said. “I really am not sure how it will all shake out. Last Friday we took advantage of some extra scouting time and watched some games on NFHS Network.
“After the final day of regular season games for other leagues on Tuesday we will know who we will face and where it will be.”
Hood River took care of business last week against Pendleton, jumping to a 32-30 halftime lead. The Eagles spread the playing time generously in the second half against the Buckaroos, who were winless in IMC games this winter.
Tommy Ziegler had 16 points and five rebounds, and Clayton Cook scored 15 to lead HRV. Three players — Ryles Buckley, Cook and Geoffrey Shoaf — grabbed six rebounds. Guard Emanuel Romero had five of the Eagles’ 18 assists.
Though the level of competition wasn’t as lofty as what Hood River has faced most of the IMC season, the Eagles did have marked improvement in one category important to their up-tempo style. HRV scored 20 points off of Pendleton’s 18 turnovers.
“Overall, I feel pretty good about our match-ups,” Dirks said. “Clearly, I would rather host than have to travel, but we are ready for whatever is thrown our way. It has been a crazy season with a new coaching staff, and I feel very fortunate to be in a position to keep playing basketball.”
