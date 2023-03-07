Former Hood River Valley High School graduate and current Phoenix, Ariz., resident Cody Kunigel led his Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) high school prep basketball team to a state championship last month. Kunigel and the Ridgeline Academy Eagles won four straight games in the CAA Division 2 tournament to be crowned champions on Feb. 21. The Eagles defeated the Southwest Leadership Academy Rams 77-38 in the final on the campus of Arizona State University.
“It truly does take a village. I’m still kind of soaking it in,” said Kunigel on winning his first state championship. “I have been around the game for so long that a season like this, you can’t take it for granted. They don’t come around that often.”
A week after capturing the state title, Kungiel also learned that he was being honored as the Coach of the Year.
“I just want to give a big thank you. Because there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of families out in Hood River that I have a lot of fond memories working with and have been part of my process,” said Kunigel.
The Eagles had a near perfect season winning 23 games and losing just one. Their only loss came at the hands of Skyline Prep Academy during a preseason tournament that featured some of the best teams in Arizona. Kunigel added that his team played half of their games against teams in the division above them and still dominated the competition.
“Everything we do is trying to embrace those challenges and opportunities when you can learn a lot about yourself,” said Kunigel.
The Eagles played phenomenal defense the entire year. On average the Eagles allowed less than 30 points per game. Ridgeline’s star-studded roster included Conference Player of the Year Kaylon Norman, junior guard Mitch Van Dijk was top-10 in the nation for steals (averaged over six per game) and Zathan Ruffin who led the team in rebounds as an eighth grader.
Kunigel said his teams success has helped students further their athletic and education careers. Last year he sent three players to play on scholarships at the next level and this season he anticipates sending two more players to schools on scholarships.
“Every year I’ve been blessed enough to help guys get into positions and further their academics and athletics and receive some scholarships,” he said.
While coaching, Kunigel also teaches some elective courses at Ridgeline. He teaches strength and conditioning and a criminal justice elective course. This year marks Kunigel’s first year at Ridgeline. Previously, he was at Caurus Academy in Anthem, Ariz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.