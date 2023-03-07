Maria Kunigel

Former Hood River Valley High School graduate and current Phoenix, Ariz., resident Cody Kunigel led his Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) high school prep basketball team to a state championship last month. Kunigel and the Ridgeline Academy Eagles won four straight games in the CAA Division 2 tournament to be crowned champions on Feb. 21. The Eagles defeated the Southwest Leadership Academy Rams 77-38 in the final on the campus of Arizona State University.

“It truly does take a village. I’m still kind of soaking it in,” said Kunigel on winning his first state championship. “I have been around the game for so long that a season like this, you can’t take it for granted. They don’t come around that often.”