The Dalles High Riverhawk and the Hood River Valley High Eagle ski teams competed in Mt. Hood League (MHL) races Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at Mount Hood. The boys and girls teams combined for five top-10 finishes, highlighted by a boys first place for HRV’s Thorsen Welch on Friday in a slalom race at Timberline Pucci.
Welch glided down the slopes of Mount Hood faster than any of the 30 other skiers with a time of 41.87 seconds on his first run and 41.97 seconds on the second for a total time of 1:23.84. HRV’s Caiden Titus took fourth with his combined two-run time of 1:39.40. The Dalles skiers Henry Perez (sixth) and Joe Codding (10th) also had solid downhill runs to place in the top-10.
Perez, a sophomore, timed in on his two runs at 1:41.70 and Codding had a two-run time of 1:51.36. The Dalles senior Mattieu Poiraud finished in 30th place with a time of 2:36.93. The Riverhawk boys squad took second in team scoring with 14 points, trailing first place Cleveland with 16.
HRV’s Maya Corcoran recorded a strong ninth-place finish in the girls slalom race with a two-run time of 1:49.33. The Dalles senior Ashley Quisenberry timed in at 2:01.80 for 15th place. HRV’s Delia Skakel was close behind in 17th at 2:06.80 and The Dalles sophomore Wren Greely finished 19th with a two-run time of 2:53.28.
The Hawks and Eagle ski teams competed again on Sunday in the Bill’s Gold Giant Slalom event at Ski Bowl. Welch had another impressive effort by taking second place with runs of 48.49 seconds and 46.74 seconds for an overall mark of 1:35.23. Titus finished 16th with a two-run time of 1:48.39.
The Hawks’ seven member boys squad was led by sophomore Cooper Klindt, who timed in at 52.77 seconds and 50.35 seconds for a total of 1:43.12 and an eighth place. Hawk sophomore Grey Roetcisoender was 11th at 1:44.74, and Junior Joe Codding was 13th at 1:46.65.
The Eagle girls were led by Corcoran who timed in at 55.56 and 56.13 for an overall mark of 1:51.69 and an 18th place finish out of 60 skiers. Skakel finished 32nd with a two-run time of 1:58.34.
The Riverhawks girls were led by junior Lucy Booth, who recorded a time of 51.86 seconds, followed by a run of 51.96 for a total of 1:43.82 and sixth place. Junior Ella Smith took eighth place with a two-run time of 1:44.98. Quisenberry took 25th place at 1:55.30 and junior Fiona Dunlop finished 44th at 2:11.
The Riverhawk and Eagle ski teams will compete in their next MHL event Feb. 11 in a giant slalom race Ski Bowl and Feb. 12 in a slalom event at Timberline Pucci.
