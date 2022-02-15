Carson Farlow, his brother Connor Farlow and Robert Wood of Hood River, and Taylor Moorehouse and Silas Parsons of The Dalles have earned spots in the upcoming Class 5A state championship wrestling tournament.
Carson Farlow led the Gorge qualifiers, winning the 132-pound bracket at Saturday’s Intermountain Conference district championship at Crook County High School in Prineville. Farlow improved his record to 23-3 when he defeated Redmond’s Jared Ake, 16-9, in the final.
The top four district finishers qualified for the 5A state tourney, which will be held Feb. 26 at Redmond’s Ridgeview High. Crook County won the IMC team championship with 474 points. Hood River was fifth with 97.5 and The Dalles sixth with 69.
The Dalles was led at district by state qualifiers Moorehouse and Parsons. Moorehouse moved to 16-5 this season with his 8-6 decision over Chad Spitz of Redmond in the match for third place at 170 pounds. Moorehouse had a first-round bye and then defeated Zanden Daggett of Ridgeview in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Crook County’s Gage Hanson pinned Moorehouse, but senior from The Dalles bounced back in the consolation semis with a pin of his own over Ryan Batti of Redmond.
Parsons was fourth at 220 pounds. He lost to eventual runner-up Jubal Brumble of Crook County in the quarterfinal, before pinning Casch Wellman of Redmond in the consolation semifinals. That earned Parsons a spot in the third-place match which he lost to J daniel Carillo of Ridgeview.
HRV’s Wood was fourth at 113 pounds. He won his first-round match over Ridgeview’s Samuel Baldwin by pin before losing to eventual champion Landon Lavey of Crook County in the semifinals. Wood beat teammate Treshaun Douglass by a 13-10 decision in the consolation semfinals before losing to John Browning of Redmond in the third-place match.
Connor Farlow was fourth at 106 pounds, losing to Ryder Lee of Redmond, 13-12, in the third-place match. Farlow won his 19th match of the season by fall over Braden Overbay of Ridgeview to advance to the match against Lee.
Hood River had two fifth-place finishers including senior Jaime Rodriguez-estrada who was in one of the most competitive IMC brackets at 126 pounds. He won his quarterfinal match by technical fall, but then lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals, 11-9, to eventual runner-up Jose Terrazas of Redmond. Owen Golter of Pendleton then edged Rodriguez-estrada, 6-4, in the consolation semifinals. The HRV senior improved to 18-8 by winning his final district match by fall over Camron Vail of Crook County.
Joel Bronson was fifth at 160, another competitive bracket with two 30-plus win wrestlers. One of those was eventual runner-up Collin Premus of Pendleton who pinned Bronson in the first round of their quarterfinal match. Bronson won two of his next three matches to improve his season record to 11-8. His final district match was a win-by-pin performance over Kaleb Goozee of Crook County.
Malcom Iaulualo placed sixth at 220 pounds for the Eagles.
Also competing at district for HRV were Jack Mclaughlin at 138; Samuel Blosser at 145; Saul Gordian at 152; Leif Mortenson at 160; Connor Tennant and Mason Steffers at 170; and Brian Flores at 182.
The Dalles had two fifth-place finishers and another who placed sixth. Julian Morehouse won three of the five 152-pound matches he wrestled, including a pin over Wyatt Bigelow of Redmond in the match for fifth place. Morehouse bounced back from a quarterfinal loss by pinning his next two opponents in the consolation bracket. He then lost an 11-5 decision to Caleb Buffington of Crook County in the consolation semifinals.
Aiden Marx improved his season record to 8-6 enroute to his fifth-place showing at 195 pounds. Marx won two of four wrestled matching, including a quick pin (37 seconds) in the fifth-place match against Elias Powlison of Crook County.
Riis Le roux was sixth for the Riverhawks, winning two of his five wrestled matches. Each win was in the 170-pound consolation bracket by a first-round pin.
Also competing at district for The Dalles were: Alexander Nipko and Austen Manciu at 120 pounds; Conner Blair, who won one of three wrestled matches at 126; Colton Sawyer and Angel Oregon at 132; and Gabriel Hoff at 160.
