Hood River Valley’s girls wrestling team had its best showing this season to date with a fourth-place finish at the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Dec. 21 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
HRV scored 63 points in the 18-team tourney, won by Grant Union, 113-110 over Nyssa.
Lauraine Smith won her weight bracket to pace the Eagles. Smith, who finished second two weeks ago at a tourney at Liberty High, won both her wrestled matches at 155 pounds by first-round pins. Smith had a first-round bye, beat Thalia Ramirez of Nyssa in the semifinals and Jenna Denton of Union in the first-place match.
Hood River had six others compete in the tourney. HRV’s Sophia Keolker won one of two wrestled matches at 120 pounds to finish second. She won in the first round over Maya Nunez of Ontario, but she lost in the championship to Milah Fincher of Union. Also at 120, HRV’s Valentina Najera-Ponce was fourth.
Lawrence Mitchell-Williams was third at 130 pounds, and Kai Macedo was third at 105 pounds for the Eagles. Mitchell-Williams battled back from a semifinal loss to Maisie Bandal-Ramirez of The Dalles by winning two consolation matches. (Bansal-Ramirez went on the finish first.) Mitchell-Williams beat Abigal Murrill of Union by fall and Sunny Valle of Echo, 9-4.
Xiomara Gordian-Gomez was fifth at 145 pounds, winning one of three wrestled matches. The victory came in the fifth-place match, where Gordian-Gomez pinned Rylee Sanchez of Umatilla in the first round.
Teammate Valeria Solorio Campos was fifth at 170 pounds.
