Hood River Valley’s girls water polo team, honed by its usual tough schedule, enters the 2022 Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Coach Kellie Dunn’s squad (17-4 overall) opens the playoffs with a noon match Nov. 3 against eighth-seeded Bend at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The winner advances to the four-team state tourney Nov. 10-11, also at Osborn.
Meantime, HRV’s boys squad is the No. 3 seed in its state playoff bracket. Coach Garrett Hall’s team faces Bend’s Mt. View, the No. 6 seed, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Osborn. First-round winners advance to the semifinal round on Nov. 10.
The state playoffs include four teams from the 5A/4A Central and South divisions. The 5A/4A playoffs run concurrently with the 6A playoffs. That’s worth noting, because Hood River has beaten six of the 6A playoff qualifiers, including No. 4-seeded Lake Oswego, twice.
Hood River has not lost to 5A/4A competition this season. Two of Hood River’s losses this season have been to defending state champ, Barlow, the No. 1 seed in the 6A bracket. Hood River’s other losses this fall have come to Lake Oswego and No. 2 seeded (6A) South Eugene.
The Eagles completed their regular season Oct. 25 with a 17-6 win over Gresham. Hood River was led in scoring by senior Bergen Rust with four goals, while teammates Emma Titus and Ella Simms added three apiece.
Bend and Hood River played twice this season, with the Eagles winning 14-5 on Oct. 8 and 11-1 more recently on Oct. 22. In that game, junior goalie Esme Price came close to earning a shutout, making five saves against the Lava Bears who scored in the final period.
The Eagle boys (16-6) enter the playoffs having lost 11-4 in their last match on Oct. 22 against Summit, the top seed in the 5A/4A playoffs. That’s the lone loss against 5A/4A competition for HRV. Hood River had beaten Summit, 13-3, on Oct. 5.
First up for the Eagle boys is Mt. View, which HRV beat 25-6 in their only meeting this season back on Sept. 19.
