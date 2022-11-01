Hood River Valley’s girls water polo team, honed by its usual tough schedule, enters the 2022 Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Coach Kellie Dunn’s squad (17-4 overall) opens the playoffs with a noon match Nov. 3 against eighth-seeded Bend at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The winner advances to the four-team state tourney Nov. 10-11, also at Osborn.