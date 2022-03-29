Hood River Valley’s softball team has two more weeks of nonleague games to prepare for what appears to be a grueling final season in the Intermountain Conference.
The Eagles (2-4) split four games in a tournament at Nelson High in Clackamas over spring break week. HRV won twice March 21 (over Franklin, 16-12, and Roosevelt, 12-2) before suffering losses March 22 to Forest Grove (4-1) and Newberg (1-0).
The competition was tough and should help the Eagles once IMC play begins. Newberg is the second-ranked Class 6A team and is off to a 6-0 start this spring. Forest Grove, also from the 6A Pacific Conference, is 5-1 overall.
HRV fell behind early in the Franklin contest, played in rainy weather. “There was a lot of hitting because it was raining really hard and it was pretty cold,” Coach Ryan Munn said. “Not an ideal day for pitchers.”
The Eagles had 16 hits, led by Abby Kahler, who went 4-for-4, and Jessa Nickelsen, who was 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Hood River had 13 hits against Roosevelt, led by Bella Moore, who had four of them including a triple and also stole three bases. Reese Leiblein also pulled off a rare steal of home.
Leiblein homered for HRV’s lone run against Forest Grove. “This was a tough loss as we played pretty well,” Munn said. “We had a lot of chances to score but kept hitting line drives right at people on the other team.”
Kyra Davis struck out seven in her five innings pitched for the Eagles.
In the final game of the Hawks Invitational, Newberg defeated Hood River Valley 1-0 thanks to a fifth inning, RBI-single from junior Scarlett Olivas which scored Brooke Allison. Senior lefthander Serayah Neiss struck out 15 of the 22 HRV batters she faced, allowing four hits – three of them bunts.
Munn said: “This game was amazing to watch. The pitching for both sides was amazing.” HRV frosh Grace Rowan threw a complete game, allowing three hits, one unearned run and struck out 14. Two of HRV’s hits were by Marina Castaneda.
HRV opens IMC play April 15 at home against Redmond’s Ridgeview. The fifth-ranked Ravens are one of the IMC teams expected to challenge second-ranked and unbeaten Pendleton this spring. The 3-0 Buckaroos were dominate at the Nelson tourney, with a 50-1 run advantage in their three wins – each over Class 6A schools.
Pendleton was 15-2 last season, including a 9-0 mark in league games. Ridgeview beat the Buckaroos in the season-ending district tournament a year ago.
The Eagles return to action this week, when they were scheduled to play at La Salle on Tuesday and at St. Helens on Thursday.
