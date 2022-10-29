Hood River Valley won a Special District 1 playoff game, 41-40, Friday at Forest Grove and qualified for next week’s Class 5A state football playoffs.

Friday’s game was the second this week for HRV, which defeated Centennial, 48-19 on Monday - in a game delayed four days because of poor air quality in the Portland-metro area last week. Hood River (4-5 overall) won an earlier meeting vs. Forest Grove, 21-8, when the two teams played a regular-season contest at HRV on Sept. 23.